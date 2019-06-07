Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center is open with a small admission fee. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

The featured performer on Sunday, June 9 is Mary Norris, a South Carolina-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and front-woman for the indie rock band Salti Ray. She performs folk, indie, and rock, and has been writing music for over 8 years. Norris’s original songs cover a variety of topics, from the requiem-like tribute “Shanon,” whose lyrics portray the loss of a loved-one not seen in years, to the more laid-back “In My Mind”: a piece about lazy days and self-reflection.

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS or visit the Chapman Cultural Center website.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center. Sunday programming is sponsored by First Citizens Bank.