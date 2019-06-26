Take Action SC Environmental Educators Workshop

SC DHEC and Take Action SC will host the annual environmental educators summer workshop with activities, tours, and sessions on Tuesday, July 30 at the Watt Family Innovation Center in Clemson, SC.

The workshop is targeted towards educators and will help attendees find ways to integrate environmental lessons into everyday teaching. This year’s workshop will include:

– New partner lesson demonstrations from the Office of Regulatory Staff – Energy Office and Clemson University.

– Lesson demonstrations from SC DHEC educators on waste audits, recycling, composting and more.

– Clemson’s “green” efforts and tours, including the Watt Family Innovation Center.

– Networking opportunity with “Action” partners, green vendors, and other educators.

– Fun activities, lunch, and goodies!

Take Action SC workshop admission includes a non-refundable $15 registration fee (for just $5 more, registration includes the workshop and a tour prior to the conference) that includes lunch, all activities, and classroom materials. Pre-tour descriptions are listed on each ticket type.

More information can be found on the Take Action SC event page.