The 2020 BMW X1 Sports Activity Vehicle

BMW has announced the updated 2020 X1 Sports Activity Vehicle. Since its introduction in 2015, the X1 has gone on to become BMW’s best-selling X vehicle worldwide. In the U.S., the X1 is the third most popular X model, behind the X3 and X5.

The updated X1, available in front-wheel drive X1 sDr28i and all-wheel drive X1 xDr28i versions offers one of the roomiest cabins in its class combined with the technology, performance, comfort and agility attributes which make up the heart of all the models in BMW’s Sports Activity Vehicle line.

New exterior features

The latest version of the BMW X1 SAV receives more modern, updated exterior styling to reflect the design details found in its newer, larger siblings, such as the X3, X5 and X7. New, optional, LED headlights with hexagonal iconography are complemented by new LED fog lights. The BMW kidney grills feature a new, sculptured design with larger openings. Changes to the front and rear bumper design are highlighted by sharper lines and larger openings with integrated LED fog lights and give the 2020 BMW X1 its more modern look.

Towards the rear of the vehicle, new tinted LED taillights with L-shaped light bars accentuate the wider appearance of the exterior. The tailpipes have grown by 20mm, now 90mm in diameter.

The M Sport Package features a new, redesigned and more aggressive aerodynamics package including a new front bumper, side skirts, wheel arch trim, and rear diffuser in body color.

New interior features

When opening the front door, the driver is greeted by a new two-tone LED “X1” welcome projection. Inside the cabin, the driver and passengers are able to interface with the 2020 BMW X1 via the standard 8.8 inch central control display screen with iDrive 6, Navigation and Apple CarPlay Compatibility.

The instrument panel and floor mats features new, decorative contrast stitching while choosing the optional Dakota leather interior adds color-matched lower dashboard and door handles surfaces.

A new electronic gear selector switch connects to an updated version of the 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

New colors

Three new metallic colors have been added to the options list: Storm Bay metallic, Jucaro Beige and Misano Blue metallic. Estoril Blue has been removed.

Standard, non-metallic carryover colors include Alpine White and Jet Black. Carryover optional metallic paints include Black Sapphire Metallic, Glacier Silver Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic, 3 Sparkling Brown Metallic, Dark Olive Metallic, Mediterranean Blue Metallic and Sunset Orange Metallic.

Power and performance

The 2020 BMW X1 is powered by the 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine (SULEV rated) from BMW’s family of modular engines. Power output is 228 hp @ 5,000 – 6,000 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque @ 1,450 – 4,500 rpm. Full torque is available in the low and mid-range, where the majority of daily driving takes place, allowing for quick and immediate acceleration when needed. Acceleration from 0 – 60 mph is accomplished in 6.3 seconds for the all-wheel drive X1 xDrive28i and 6.6 seconds for the X1 sDrive28i.

The 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission in the 2020 BMW X1 features revised gear ratios for improved performance and offers fast and almost imperceptible shifts, improving comfort for the driver and passengers. A Sport Automatic transmission and steering wheel mounted shift paddles are included when the optional M Sport Package is selected.

The BMW xDrive system, available on the X1 xDrive28i, works with the DSC Dynamic Stability Control system to transfer power to the rear wheels when it is needed, to reduce understeer in turns, improve traction when going uphill, on slippery surfaces and during more spirited driving.

Wheels and Tires

New design 18 inch Y-spoke bi-color and black wheels replace the previous Y-spoke wheel design. A new 19 inch M Double-spoke wheel replaces an outgoing 19 inch Y-spoke wheel design.

Standard equipment on the 2020 BMW X1 includes 18 inch Y-Spoke bi-color wheels with 225/50R18 all-season run-flat tires. 18 inch Double-Spoke Jet Black wheels are available as a no-cost option. 19 inch Y-Spoke wheels with 225/45R19 performance run-flat tires are a stand-alone option.

18 inch M Double-spoke bi-color wheels with either all-season run flat or non-run-flat tires are standard when selecting the M Sport package. Additionally, M Sport vehicles can be upgraded with 19 inch M Double-spoke bi-color wheels with 225/45R19 performance run-flat tires.

Standard and optional equipment

Standard equipment includes:

18 inch wheels with 225/50R18 all-season run-flat tires

8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission

Power tailgate

Rear view camera

Park Distance Control

SensaTec interior upholstery

Sport leather steering wheel

Power Front Seats

Active Driving Assistant including Lane Departure Warning, Pedestrian Warning with braking, Frontal Collision Warning, City Collision Mitigation with braking. Speed Limit Information and Automatic High Beams.

Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information

ConnectedDrive and Remote Services

iDrive 6 with 8.8 inch screen and Navigation

Apple Car-Play Compatibility

Selected stand-alone options include:

Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Metallic Paint

Dakota Leather upholstery

Space saver spare

Sport seats

Sliding and Reclining rear seat adjustment

LED Headlights with Cornering Lights

Parking Assistant

Harman-Kardon Premium Sound System

Wireless Charging

Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel

Optional Packages include:

Convenience Package – Power-Folding Mirrors, Universal garage-door opener, Comfort Access keyless entry, Panoramic moonroof, Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, Lumbar support, Ambient Lighting, LED Fog Lights and SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1 year All Access subscription.

Premium Package – Convenience Package plus Heated Steering Wheel, Heated front seats, LED Headlights with Cornering lights, Head-up Display and upgraded Navigation.

M Sport Package – choice of 18” wheels with run-flat or non-runflat all-season tires or 19” wheels with performance run-flat tires. Sport Automatic transmission, new M Sport exterior styling, Shadowline exterior trim, Sport seats, choice of Aluminum Hexagon Trim with Estoril Blue matt highlights or Fine Wood Fineline Trim with Pearl Chrome Accent, M Steering wheel, choice of standard or M sport suspension.

Luxury Package – Dakota Leather, choice of Fine-wood Oak Grain Trim with Pearl Chrome Accent or Fine Wood Fineline Trim with Pearl Chrome Accent or Brushed Aluminum Trim with Pearl Chrome Accent.