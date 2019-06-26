The Hottest Spartanburg Summertime Tips of 2019

Another summer is upon us here in Spartanburg, and along with the usual complaints about the heat (a more longstanding Southern tradition you will not find) and the questions about where we’re all going for vacation this year (somewhere cooler if you’re a pragmatist, hotter if you’re a masochist), conversations tend to come down to how best to deal with the long days and humid nights we’ve got coming these next few months.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are helping y’all out with that question with a rundown of the best ways to spend your summer in Spartanburg.

From trails and splash pads to entertainment and events you’d be crazy to miss, they’ve got all you need to make the absolute most out of the next few months in our city. Listen below for more.

