USC Upstate Names Dr. Andre Fortune Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs

The University of South Carolina Upstate is pleased to announce Dr. Andre Fortune as its new vice chancellor for Student Affairs.

Fortune, who was chosen after a nationwide search, will step into the role on July 22. He most recently served as assistant vice president of Student Affairs at the University of Texas at Arlington—a public comprehensive university ranked among the most diverse institutions in the country, with global enrollment of more than 58,000 students.

“I am excited to have Dr. Fortune as the newest executive at USC Upstate,” said Chancellor Brendan B. Kelly. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, but also an enthusiasm for this institution that will inspire our students and engage his colleagues.”

“Having worked for both flagship universities and a regional comprehensive, Dr. Fortune is well versed in the similarities and differences of each,” Kelly added. “His firsthand experience in developing retention programs that leverage the natural intersections of Student Affairs and Academic Affairs will be invaluable. I am looking forward to collaborating with him on a plan to take the student experience at USC Upstate to all new levels.”

A native of Kansas City, Kan., Fortune earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies and a Master of Science degree in Higher Education Administration from the University of Kansas (KU), and his Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL).

Fortune started his career as an admissions counselor at KU in 2002. Prior to joining UTA, he held various positions at UNL—a Big Ten, research institution with more than 25,000 students.

As Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at USC Upstate, Fortune will guide the continued success and growth of all student services at the university. He will be responsible for developing, communicating, implementing and achieving goals that align with USC Upstate’s strategic vision and academic mission.

“I am very excited to join USC Upstate,” Fortune said. “I did my homework on the university, and I was blown away by its growth and diverse mix of students. There is so much potential for us to take the student experience to the next level.”

Fortune and his wife, Shanetta, will relocate to Spartanburg County with their three children.