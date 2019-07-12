Join HUB-BUB as they celebrate the conclusion of the community engagement project titled “A Mosaic Portrait of Spartanburg” at an opening reception on Thursday, July 18 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Through the project, “A Mosaic Portrait of Spartanburg,” HUB-BUB Artists-in-Residence Ambrin Ling and Marisa Adesman created a series of small paintings that picture the many, diverse visions of home as contributed by individual community members in the Spartanburg area.

On view throughout the month of July in the Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg Gallery inside Chapman Cultural Center, the exhibit seeks to encourage residents to envision their individual notions of Spartanburg as home and answer the question: How does one see home through your eyes?

During the opening reception of the exhibit, Ambrin Ling will speak about the project, its process, and its outcomes. By interweaving multiple narratives, this project will not only help foster empathy between community members, it seeks to both refine and complicate our shared understanding of Spartanburg as home.

Learn more about the project at hub-bub.com/mosaic/.

Prepared by HUB-BUB.