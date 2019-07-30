Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night at Fluor Field

Discover the exciting world of advanced manufacturing and engineering on Wednesday, July 31 at Fluor Field.

The Greenville Drive are partnering with BMW Manufacturing, Hubbell Lighting, and Greenville Technical College to give students a hands-on experience of the wonderful industry that includes robotics, virtual and augmented reality, and 3D printing!

GAME & TICKET DETAILS

All K-12 students can attend the July 31 game complimentary! Visit the official ticketing website to get your tickets, and at the time of checkout, enter “AME” in the Promo Code field to make one of your tickets FREE!

If you are a youth organization that needs multiple complimentary tickets, please email Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko at [email protected].

Gates to Fluor Field will open at 6 PM on Wednesday, July 31 with the game versus the Delmarva Shorebirds beginning at 7:05 PM. All exhibits will begin when gates open!

YOUNG INNOVATORS CLUB

Join the Young Innovators Club as you enter Fluor Field, and be sure to visit all of the great exhibits along the concourse. Each exhibit provides a hands-on experience in the exciting world of Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering.

As a member of the Young Innovators Club, you’ll receive a checklist sheet to visit all of the exhibitors. Once completed, turn in your checklist at the Drive Information Center – located behind section 107 on the concourse – and you’ll be entered to win great prizes throughout the evening!

EXHIBITS

The following organizations will have awesome exhibits along the Fluor Field concourse during the July 31st game, providing students and fans of all ages with an incredible experience – with more to come:

BMW Manufacturing

Hubbell Lighting

Greenville Technical College and the Center for Manufacturing & Innovation

General Electric

Milliken

Bosch Rexroth

Proterra

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate

PRIZES

As students complete their Young Innovators Club checklist, and submit them at the Drive Information Center, they’ll be entered to win great prizes throughout the night. Prizes include:

BMW Performance Driving School Experience (must be at least 16 years of age)

Drones

iDevices Home Package

Tours of the Center of Manufacturing & Innovation

3D printed replica of the Red Sox 2018 World Series Championship ring

Please visit www.milb.com/greenville for additional information.