Aurora Masum-Javed is the 2019-20 Hub City Writers Project Writer-in-Residence

Aurora Masum-Javed will join Hub City as its Writer-In-Residence this year. Aurora is a poet and her residency will run from September to May in partnership with Hub-Bub and the Chapman Cultural Center.

Aurora is a poet and educator. After teaching in public schools for many years, she moved to Ithaca to complete her MFA at Cornell University where she later became a lecturer. Her work can be found in Frontier, Winter Tangerine, Nimrod, Black Warrior Review, Callaloo, and Jaggery, among others.

She was recently the Philip Roth Resident in Creative Writing at the Stadler Center and has received fellowships from the MacDowell Colony, the Millay Colony, Caldera Arts, Vermont Studio Center, Kundiman, Callaloo, Squaw Valley, Pink Door, and BOAAT. She’s currently wandering across the country and working on her first manuscript, which focuses heavily on daughterhood.

Aurora Masum-Javed states, “I’ve missed teaching desperately, and I can’t wait to return. Doing this work in Spartanburg where I can also build with other artists feels like the rarest of gifts. To collaborate and play. To find solace in the woods just outside the city. To get to know the land, dig in, put down roots. Magic.”

Visit hubcity.org for additional information.