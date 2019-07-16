Be a Cool Cat in the Dog Days of Summer: Shop New ASPCA Gear!

Shedding your coat as temperatures rise? Be sure your summer wardrobe makes a statement — for animals, that is!

Shop the latest designs in ASPCA’s Amazon store, so you can stay cool in the warm weather while showing your commitment to animals. The ASPCA store on Amazon has made-to-order t-shirts, tank tops and accessories for every animal lover! Best of all, proceeds from your purchase benefit the ASPCA and their lifesaving programs for vulnerable animals nationwide.

Here are the designs we love right now:

A Better Life Tee

Mercy Tank (right)

Chill Dog V-Neck Tee

You’ll find all these and more at ASPCA’s Amazon store. Shop the collection to be a voice for animals and help those in need today.

Prepared by ASPCA.