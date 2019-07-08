BMW Introduces Smart Glasses and New Technician Communication Systems at U.S. Dealerships

BMW has introduced new dealership and workshop communication technologies aimed at reducing repair and maintenance times at BMW Centers and MINI Dealers, increasing workshop efficiency, and ultimately improving customer satisfaction.

When fully implemented by July, the all-new Technical Information System TIS 2.0, together with the Technical Support & Research Assistant TSARA and the new TSARAVision Smart Glasses, will provide technicians in the field with easier and faster access to technical information and a real-time live link to BMW engineers for additional support.

The all-new Technical Information System, TIS 2.0, is an intuitive multimedia platform for technician support. It was developed by BMW with feedback from technicians and can be accessed by BMW Center and MINI Dealer personnel on any mobile device, putting all technical data for every BMW and MINI model at every technician’s fingertips. The ease and availability of this information directly on a mobile device improves efficiencies by eliminating the need for technicians to stop work, and log onto a desktop to look for information.

BMW’s new online case-reporting system, TSARA, will speed repair and maintenance processes by an average of 70 to 75 percent. Through intuitive and user-friendly interfaces, faster case-entries and multimedia support TSARA helps BMW Centers and MINI Dealers work even more efficiently. For more challenging issues, where direct support from engineers is needed, BMW of North America implemented the use of all-new TSARAVision Smart Glasses to their dealers and workshops.

Donning a pair of TSARAVision Smart Glasses, technicians in service centers can now connect with engineers and other experts at BMW of North America directly via a hands-free video link and collaboratively work thorugh issues to resolve them in a faster and more efficient manner. The expert can project step-by-step technical bulletins and schematic drawings onto the display inside the technician’s glasses, as well as take screen shots and enlarge images for better visibility. The technician can open and view documents via voice instructions while working on the car.

This information exchange is far more efficient than sending electronic forms and photos or explaining complex technical issues over the phone. The new technololgy will be in use at all 347 BMW Centers and selected MINI Dealers in the U.S. by June 2019. The system works with industry-leading components: Realwear HMT-1 Smart Glasses and Ubimax Augmented Reality Software.

“TIS 2.0, TSARA and the TSARAVision Smart Glasses are great examples of how we are applying new technologies to help BMW technicians work more efficiently and further our commitment to offer the best possible service experience for BMW customers,” said Claus Eberhart, Vice President, Aftersales, BMW of North America. “By solving issues faster, BMW dealers can get customers back into their cars sooner.”

In addition to improving customer service, the implementation of these new technologies will also support current and future technicians as they maintain the next generation of BMW Group vehicles.

“Vehicle technology is becoming more complex, which only highlights the need for excellent technicians,” said Neal Guthrie, department head for technical service, BMW of North America. “Hiring top technicians and providing them with the best possible systems and tools with which to work, will be critical to our success.”

The introduction of these new innovations at BMW centers, coupled with the company’s ongoing investment in its training facilities and technician training programs not only reinforces BMW’s reputation as a technology leader, but is another example of the company’s customer-first approach.