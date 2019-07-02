BMW Expands Investment in Technician Training

BMW has announced the openings of two new technician training facilities in Spartanburg, SC and Atlanta, GA. It is also expanding its training capacity in Ontario, CA and at the company’s headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

The $56 million investment will support the development of new and existing technicians for employment at BMW and MINI dealers in the U.S. through several programs including BMW Group University’s flagship program, STEP (Service Technician Education Program).

BMW’s STEP (Service Technician Education Program) is a 16-week BMW technical training program that accepts candidates from post-secondary automotive training programs and provides them with a hands on BMW technical education for employment within the nationwide BMW dealer network. The program is currently taught in nine locations across the country, where students develop the skills needed to repair and maintain the current and future generations of BMW vehicles. Since 1997, nearly 5,200 students have completed BMW’s STEP program, 95% of which have been offered well-paying jobs at a BMW dealer.

“As vehicle technology becomes increasingly complex, the need for highly trained and skilled technicians becomes critical to providing the premium level of service our customers demand”, said Claus Eberhart, vice president BMW Aftersales. “These new facilities will not only ensure that our technicians will have the ability to maintain and service both current and future generations of BMW vehicles, but also the opportunity to have a successful career in the automotive industry.”

BMW Training Center: Spartanburg

The Spartanburg training center is located adjacent to BMW Plant Spartanburg, which will allow students to fully engage with and immerse in the BMW brand via the company’s flagship STEP training program. The new 35,000 square foot facility includes two technical training workshops as well as four paint and body training rooms. BMW’s $10 million investment into the training location is part of the company’s ongoing investment into the region.

BMW Training Center: Atlanta

The brand new facility in Atlanta spans over 53,000 square feet and will offer students technical training, STEP/Apprentice training, Motorrad and body and paint dealer training. The $17 million investment will service dealers and customers throughout the region.

This new investment is another example of BMW’s ongoing commitment in the U.S. and commitment to delivering the highest level of customer service to its owners.

Additional BMW Group Technician Training Programs.

BMW Group in the U.S. offers several technical training programs at more than 10 locations nationwide which are designed to identify, train and develop candidates who will become skilled technicians to support its dealer network of more than 650 BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad and Rolls-Royce dealers nationwide. These include:

The MSTEP (Military Service Technician Education Program) program was launched in 2018 at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California to assist veterans in seamlessly transitioning from a military career to a civilian career in the automotive industry. The program was launched in partnership with UTI (Universal Technical Institute), making BMW the first premium automotive manufacturer to deliver technical training on and active military base.

program was launched in 2018 at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California to assist veterans in seamlessly transitioning from a military career to a civilian career in the automotive industry. The program was launched in partnership with UTI (Universal Technical Institute), making BMW the first premium automotive manufacturer to deliver technical training on and active military base. The BMW Apprentice Program was launched in 2002 to provide disadvantaged youths in metro areas the opportunity to develop a trade. The six-month program features rotations at both a BMW center and at a BMW Group University training center, allowing students greater flexibility. Graduates enter the work force as entry level line technicians.

was launched in 2002 to provide disadvantaged youths in metro areas the opportunity to develop a trade. The six-month program features rotations at both a BMW center and at a BMW Group University training center, allowing students greater flexibility. Graduates enter the work force as entry level line technicians. The BMW Scholars program is an apprenticeship program offered by BMW Manufacturing that educates and trains students to work in the highly-technical environment of advanced manufacturing. The program size was recently doubled to include 200 apprentices, and added a fourth education partner in Piedmont Technical College. Since first announcing the Scholars program in 2011, BMW has partnered with three technical colleges near the company’s U.S. manufacturing facility, Plant Spartanburg. In the program, students attend class full-time and work at the BMW plant for 20 – 25 hours per week. BMW covers the cost of tuition and books, provides healthcare benefits and pays students for their work at BMW.

