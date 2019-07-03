BMW of North America Reports June 2019 U.S. Sales

Sales of the Spartanburg-built BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle topped 7,000 (7,052) units in June, nearing record levels, and driving BMW brand sales to their fifth consecutive month of growth.

Other notable performers in June included the X5 Sports Activity Vehicle (4,473), X7 Sports Activity Vehicle (2,214), 3 Series Sedan (4,927) and 5 Series Sedan (6,259).

Total sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 7.5 percent in June 2019 for a total of 31,627 over the 29,407 vehicles sold in June 2018.

“June sales in total were near record levels as our customers remain enthusiastic about our Sports Activity Vehicles, as well as our sedans – notably the 3 and 5 Series,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “We’re very pleased with our first half results and, despite the increasingly competitive marketplace, look toward the second half of the year with optimism.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, June 2019

June 2019 June 2018 % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % BMW passenger cars 16,854 19,105 -11.8% 84,467 98,752 -14.5% BMW light trucks 14,773 10,302 43.4% 71,973 54,634 31.7% TOTAL BMW 31,627 29,407 7.5% 156,440 153,386 2.0%

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 22.6 percent in June 2019 vs. June 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to five models including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X5, the all-new BMW 3 Series and updated BMW 7 Series recently debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show. These models and a plug-in-hybrid variant of the BMW X3 will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date.

MINI Brand Sales

For June, MINI USA reported 3,235 vehicles sold, a decrease of 22 percent from the 4,146 in the same month a year ago.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 9,783 vehicles, a decrease of 15.7 percent from June 2018.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 20,629 vehicles, a decrease of 8.9 percent from June 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,199 vehicles, a decrease of 22.8 percent from June 2018.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,690 vehicles, a decrease of 21.7 percent from June 2018.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, June 2019

June 2019 June 2018 % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % BMW CPO 9,783 11,604 -15.7% 57,661 64,602 -10.7% BMW Total Pre-Owned 20,629 22,648 -8.9% 123,237 123,653 -0.3% MINI CPO 1,199 1,554 -22.8% 6,580 6,700 -1.8% MINI Total Pre-Owned 2,690 3,435 -21.7% 15,198 16,244 -6.4%