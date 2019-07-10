Butterfly Adventure at Roper Mountain Science Center

Roper Mountain Science Center’s fourth annual Butterfly Adventure will remain open through Friday, July 12. Don’t miss this wonderful exhibit!

The Butterfly House is located in the tropical rainforest habitat inside Harrison Hall. Butterflies like it toasty, so it is very warm in the exhibit. Please dress to stay cool! The queue for Butterfly House is outside the building and is mostly shaded, but not covered. Butterfly Adventure will provide guests the opportunity to interact with hundreds of native butterflies as they flutter, dip, and soar in a natural butterfly habitat. Attendees will be able to enjoy educational displays showcasing the lifespan of a butterfly, view 3D printing of butterfly models, and learn other interesting tidbits about these majestic insects. RMSC Director Michael Weeks notes, “Our staff will be on site to direct exhibits, answer questions, and ensure each guest enjoys the butterfly immersion experience to the fullest.”

Admission to Butterfly Adventure provides access to all featured exhibits and activities, including the nearby Butterfly Garden brimming with flora planted specifically to attract and sustain local butterflies. In addition, guests can visit other attractions at RMSC such as the Living History Farm, the Marine Lab, the Ecology Lab, a Backyard Habitat containing a live honeybee hive, and an Invertebrate Zoo. The nature trails, arboretum, tree houses, and natural playgrounds will all be open, as well as the RMSC picnic areas. Guests are welcome to pack a lunch and snacks, and food and drink vendors will be on-site each Saturday.

The Roper Mountain Science Center Butterfly Adventure admission is $8 for adults, $7 for children 4 to 12, and free for 3 and younger. Admission is also free for all Roper Mountain Science Center members. Event tickets can be purchased online at ropermountain.org or at the gate of the event.

Butterfly Adventure is open from June 11 until July 12, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, closed only on the 4th of July. Roper Mountain Science Center is located at 402 Roper Mountain Road in Greenville, SC, just thirty minutes from downtown Spartanburg.