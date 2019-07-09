Carvana Grows in South Carolina, Bringing the New Way to Buy a Car in the Upstate

Carvana, a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Florence and Spartanburg.

In as little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, trade in and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in just minutes, then schedule as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that vehicle. This launch marks the seventh market for Carvana in the Palmetto State.

Because Carvana customers shop online from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, they can skip the dealership and gain access to a great selection, with great prices and a great customer experience, saving valuable time and money. All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees to provide customers with a high-definition virtual tour. Additionally, as an upgrade to the traditional test drive, all Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.

Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

“We have steadily been increasing our South Carolina presence since launching here in 2017,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “As we’ve seen growing demand for The New Way to Buy a Car, we’re looking forward to bringing our easy, transparent process to Florence and Spartanburg residents.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 133 markets across the U.S.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.