Explaining the Plan for a New Spartanburg Fire Department Central Station

At a recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council voted 6-1 to approve a $4.3 million purchase of the former Integral Solutions property at 450 Wofford Street with an eye towards converting the structure into a new central fire station.

Initially included as part of the proposed fiscal year 2019-2020 city budget, council voted to remove the fire station proposal along with a millage increase meant to partially fund the facility.

City Manager Chris Story has previously said that either a millage increase or a reduction in city services would be needed in order to fund either the renovation or new construction for a fire station. Council members Sterling Anderson and Jamie Fulmer have both stated their opposition to any millage increase to fund the station, and Story said at the recent meeting that several options for funding the new fire station will be presented to council in the coming weeks.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts lay out the process so far with the city manager, discussing the newly approved facility and the city’s plans for retrofitting the structure. They also delve into some possible funding solutions and a timeline for what comes next in determining the future for this crucial part of the city’s core services. Listen below for more.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.