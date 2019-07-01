Getronics Establishing Global Service Center in the Upstate

Getronics, which specializes in improving customer business performance by implementing end-to-end information and communication technology solutions, is establishing its Global Service Center in Greenville County. The $1.63 million investment is expected to help create 500 jobs.

With nearly 9,000 employees in 23 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America, Getronics provides business transformation expertise in Managed Workspace, Applications, Industry-specific Software Solutions, Multi-Cloud Management, Unified Communications and Security Services. The company is a leading member in the Global Workspace Alliance, a unique model that provides customers with consistent information technology services in 110 countries, with one single point of contact and billing entity.

Getronics also operates its retail software services group in Greenville County at 510 Airport Road, Suite E. The retail software services group will continue operating out of this facility.

The new Global Service Center will be located at 650 Executive Center Drive in Greenville, S.C.

Interested applicants should visit www.getronics.com/careers/ for more information on employment opportunities.