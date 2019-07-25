GSP Airport Has 20 Consecutive Months of Passenger Growth

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport set a new all-time record for passengers served during the month of May outpacing the previous record set last year by 16.7%.

GSP also extended its streak of months with increased passenger activity to 20 heading into the peak summer travel season.

During the month of May, GSP served 229,849 total passengers eclipsing the previous record of 196,894 set in May 2018. It was the seventh consecutive month of double-digit increases for the airport.

“Travelers across the Upstate have embraced the new flights and nonstop service added at GSP. This has, in turn, stimulated travel to other markets allowing the airport to continue to position itself for additional investment from our airline partners,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO. “We value the community’s support which is vital to our efforts to continue advancing air service opportunities in the region.”

During the month, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines turned in impressive performances with increased passenger activity of 18% and 12% respectively. Also, Frontier Airlines’ nonstop flights to Las Vegas and Orlando returned and the airline doubled its flights to Denver from GSP to four times a week in May.

GSP’s cargo activity increased nearly 9% in May (10.5 million pounds) compared to May 2018 (9.7 million pounds).

Visit gspairport.com for additional information.