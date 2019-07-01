Her Story Book Club at Hub City Bookshop

Please join Hub City Bookshop on Wednesday, July 10 at 6:00 pm for the July meeting of the Her Story book club.

The book club meets on the second Wednesday of each month to discuss books about women by women. July’s selection is Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower, which will be 10% until the 10th of July.

In Parable of the Sower, in 2025, with the world descending into madness and anarchy, one woman begins a fateful journey toward a better future

Lauren Olamina and her family live in one of the only safe neighborhoods remaining on the outskirts of Los Angeles. Behind the walls of their defended enclave, Lauren’s father, a preacher, and a handful of other citizens try to salvage what remains of a culture that has been destroyed by drugs, disease, war, and chronic water shortages. While her father tries to lead people on the righteous path, Lauren struggles with hyperempathy, a condition that makes her extraordinarily sensitive to the pain of others.

When fire destroys their compound, Lauren’s family is killed and she is forced out into a world that is fraught with danger. With a handful of other refugees, Lauren must make her way north to safety, along the way conceiving a revolutionary idea that may mean salvation for all mankind.

Please visit hubcity.org/events/2019/her-story-book-club/ or contact 864-577-9349 for additional information.