Mike McGuire Announced as New USC Upstate Head Baseball Coach

The University of South Carolina Upstate is pleased to announce that Mike McGuire will serve as the fourth head coach of the Spartans baseball program.

McGuire joins USC Upstate after seven seasons as head coach of the NCAA Division I baseball program at Morehead State University in Kentucky. Under McGuire’s leadership, the team compiled an overall record of 228-187 and a conference record of 118-91, including an average of 37 wins per season over the past five years.

Daniel Feig, USC Upstate’s director of Athletics and vice chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics, introduced McGuire to the community during a press conference at the G.B. Hodge arena.

“I am thrilled to announce Coach Mike McGuire to Spartan Nation as our next head baseball coach,” said Feig. “Having spent 16 years as a college coach in our region, Coach McGuire has deep local recruiting ties and he knows what it takes to be successful in our area.”

“Coach McGuire has experienced unprecedented success at each stop along his coaching journey,” Feig added. “Each institution—beginning at Winthrop as an assistant, before moving on to Lander University, Louisburg College, and Morehead State University—has experienced the winningest season in its history under Coach McGuire. Equally impressive is his off-the-field record: Coach McGuire is committed to developing his student-athletes in the classroom and for life after graduation.”