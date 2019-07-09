Sherman College Recognizes Local Award Recipients

Sherman College recently honored alumni, chiropractors, and supporters during its 46th Lyceum, a homecoming and continuing education event attended by hundreds of chiropractors and students.

Lyceum is held each year in Spartanburg, SC, and involves three days of seminars, special events and other programs; this year approximately 700 were in attendance. The college is proud to announce the following local 2019 award recipients:

Sherman Advocate Award: Randi Cohen

Randi Cohen of Boiling Springs, SC, received the Sherman Advocate Award, which is presented at the discretion of the president and not awarded every year. This award was created to recognize the leadership of an individual who has demonstrated exemplary efforts in chiropractic advocacy to Sherman College, its students, and others in the chiropractic profession. “Our most sincere appreciation goes to Randi Cohen for her heartfelt advocacy of Sherman College,” said Sherman President Edwin Cordero, D.C. “Randi does everything in her power to help others, particularly our students, succeed.”

Chiropractic Advocate of the Year: Karen Brower Rhodes, M.B.A.

Karen Brower Rhodes, M.B.A., of Inman, SC, has been named Chiropractic Advocate of the Year, an award given to a non-chiropractor who has contributed to the advancement of Sherman College and the chiropractic profession in a significant and noteworthy manner. “Karen Rhodes is a staunch supporter of Sherman College,” said Sherman College President Edwin Cordero, D.C. “Promoting chiropractic is not just her job but her passion. Her contributions to the profession are much appreciated, and this award is well deserved.”

Spirit of Sherman College Award: Dr. Alan Brewster, ’89

Spartanburg, SC, chiropractor and educator Alan Brewster, D.C., has been honored with the Spirit of Sherman College Award from his alma mater. This award is presented to Sherman graduates who exemplify the true spirit of Sherman College in their professional lives. “Dr. Brewster’s loyalty and contributions to the profession set a wonderful example for our students,” said Sherman College President Edwin Cordero, D.C. “He is incredibly dedicated to Sherman College and fully embraces our principles and mission.”

Spirit of Sherman College Award: Dr. Jaime Browning, ’09

Simpsonville, SC, chiropractor and educator Jaime Browning, D.C., DCCJP, has been honored with the Spirit of Sherman College Award from her alma mater. This award is presented to Sherman graduates who exemplify the true spirit of Sherman College in their professional lives. “Dr. Browning fully embraces her role in shaping the next generation of doctors of chiropractic,” said Sherman College President Edwin Cordero, D.C. “Students appreciate her unique teaching style, often commenting that she genuinely cares about helping them become the best chiropractors they can be.”

Service to Sherman College Award: Patrick Lausier

Patrick Lausier of Boiling Springs, SC, recently received the Service to Sherman College Award, which is given to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary, unselfish and noteworthy service to Sherman College. “Patrick played a crucial role in Sherman College’s campus transformation over the past two years,” said Sherman President Edwin Cordero, D.C. “He is never satisfied with anything less than the best for this college, and we are extremely grateful for his leadership and hard work during this process.”

Rising Star Award: Dr. Jared Dreckman, ’14

Simpsonville, SC, chiropractor Jared Dreckman D.C., was recently named Rising Star, an award given to recent Sherman College graduates who have demonstrated exceptional achievements and service in the community. “Dr. Dreckman is truly passionate about his opportunity to share chiropractic with his community and to mentor successful chiropractors for the future,” said Sherman College President Edwin Cordero, D.C., of his accomplishments.

Please visit www.sherman.edu for additional information.