South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Breathe Better (B2) for Businesses

As the population and the number of businesses grow, so does the volume of vehicles on the road in a single day. This can be challenging for keeping the air in South Carolina clean and safe.

The good news is South Carolina does have clean air and is currently attaining all of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide. These standards were established to protect public health. Maintaining favorable air quality by keeping emissions at a minimum will help keep South Carolina within the air quality standards and protect public health.

Your business can be a leader in your community by implementing air pollution reduction strategies to maintain good air quality in South Carolina:

Register to be a Breathe Better (B2) business. You will receive anti-idling signs that can go in your loading areas and parking lots.

Sign up for the EPA Air Quality Flag Program and display the corresponding air quality desktop sign in your place of business.

Create and support a telecommuting policy for your employees so they can work from home one or more days a week to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

Create and support an alternative work schedule. A flexible work schedule allows your employees to stagger their work schedule to avoid driving in peak rush hour traffic.

Encourage carpooling and vanpooling. Sharing your daily commute can reduce the number of vehicles on the road and save on gas.

Install a bike rack at your business and encourage employees to ride a bike or walk to work whenever possible. It’s good for the environment and your health.

Consider replacing and/or purchasing fleet vehicles with hybrid vehicles or electric vehicles.

Look for opportunities to reduce diesel emissions through reduction strategies and technologies. South Carolina Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) Grants are available for eligible applicants to help fund these types of projects.