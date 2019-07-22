Spartanburg Enhances Access to the Tyger River

Two new ADA-compliant access points to the Tyger River are now open to the public at Tygerberry Landing and Lake Cooley Park.

Designed to make the Tyger River more accessible to all and to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities, the access points feature ADA-compliant docks and kayak launches, parking areas, nature trails, and water-front seating.

“We have so many wonderful waterways right in our backyard and we’re thrilled to offer a way for even more people to take advantage of them,” said Kristen Guilfoos, marketing manager with Spartanburg County Parks. “These ADA-accessible launches remove barriers that may have stopped some people from being able to enjoy the water in the past. Kayaking is not only fun, it’s also great exercise, and it’s our hope that as many people as possible can reap the benefits.”

In partnership with the Blueways Coalition and the Spartanburg County Parks Department, the projects are the result of a $65,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation and $15,000 contribution from the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s OneSpartanburg initiative.

Tygerberry Landing on Berry’s Pond is located at 388 Berry Shoals Road in Duncan. Lake Cooley Park’s Cooley Family Landing sits at 100 Cooley Dock Road in Inman and features an Outdoor Education Center.

“Spartanburg County is fortunate enough to have ample blueways across our county,” said John Kimbrell, executive vice president of the Spartanburg Chamber. “Enhancements to our quality of place make Spartanburg a more desirable location to live, and therefore make Spartanburg a more attractive location for business investment. We’re grateful for the public-private partnership that brought this effort to fruition.”

Prepared by Spartanburg Chamber.