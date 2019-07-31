Summer Travel Tips for GSP Airport

Summer travel season is here! Make your next trip out of GSP a breeze with the following summer travel tips.

Parking at GSP

Take away any concerns about where to park by reserving a parking space in Economy Lot B or one of the Sky Lots. A $5 fee will reserve your space so no matter when you arrive at GSP your reserved parking space will be waiting. Click here to find more information on parking and reservations.

GSP offers a free shuttle bus to and from the economy parking lots. The shuttle picks up passengers at designated areas every few minutes. You can catch the shuttle back to the parking lot from the middle curb outside of baggage claim.

Don’t stress about missing your flight and arrive 2 hours early

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recommends arriving 2 hours prior to your departure time to ensure adequate time to check-in with the airline, go through the security checkpoint and make your way to the gate.

Security Screening

Enroll in TSA Pre✓® for expedited screening. TSA Pre✓® members are not required to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets.

Follow the 3-1-1 rule when packing your carry-on bag. Don’t pack any liquids (that includes sunscreen!) greater than 3.4 ounces.

Be prepared. Have your boarding pass and identification ready and remember to remove personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone from your carry-on bag and place them into a bin for screening.

Visit Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for detailed information on what to pack and what not to pack.

Take advantage of GSP’s amenities

Stay hydrated! Bring a reusable water bottle to fill at one of the filtered water stations located throughout the terminal.

Beat the heat with a sweet treat from Baskin Robbins.

Grab a cold one! Start your vacation with a cold, local brew from Thomas Creek Grill located on Concourse A or RJ Rockers Flight Room on Concourse B.

Visit www.gspairport.com for additional information.

Prepared by GSP Airport.