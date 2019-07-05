Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center is open with a small admission fee. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

The featured performer on Sunday, June 30 is Matthew Kelly. Matthew has played music in Spartanburg for 10+ years on and off. He started at Ground Zero when he was 15 and moved through shows, venues, and music styles as he progressed. He uses soul, emotion, and improv. He incorporates mandolin, banjo, guitar, piano, percussion, and harmonica in his music.

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS or visit the Chapman Cultural Center website.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center. Sunday programming is sponsored by First Citizens Bank.