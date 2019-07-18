Tindall’s South Carolina Operation Advances in Technology With New Batch Plant Facility

Tindall Corporation’s Spartanburg location is currently building a new state-of-the-art batch plant facility that will increase production and support the company’s overall growth and manufacturing demand. The space is estimated to be completed this summer.

“Our goal is and has always been to serve our customers,” said David Britt, Vice President and General Manager of Tindall’s South Carolina Division. “Our new batch plant will ensure we continue to deliver high-performance precast concrete that exceeds expectations and meets any design requirements.”

The batch plant will serve the South Carolina Prestress and Utility Divisions. The new facility will house equipment that combines ingredients such as water, aggregates, sand, cements, dyes and chemical admixtures to create technologically advanced concrete mixes for Tindall’s structural and architectural precast products. Innovative, automated machinery and state-of-the-art moisture controls will provide even greater consistency among products and allow Tindall to double its output in batches with minimized manual labor.

The batch plant is approximately 80 feet tall, with three levels to support production. The ground level contains two bays for equipment washout that utilizes recycled water and one center bay for concrete discharge. The next level houses a five cubic yard output mixer and a control room for the automated batching system. The upper level houses several conveyer belts, silos, aggregate bins and a penthouse that shuttles all materials to their appropriate stations.

“In addition to meeting Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards and being more environmentally conscious, our new batch plant represents our commitment to innovation and creating more efficient processes,” said Elizabeth Remark, Tindall’s Industrial Engineer who is project managing the facility production. “We look forward to passing along the benefits of increased production to our customers.”

Additional team members who provided support on this project include Joel Sheets, Vice President and General Manager of Tindall’s Utility Division; Don Boyce, Quality Control/Batch Plant Manager; Scott Boling, Operations Manager of Tindall’s South Carolina Division; Keath Roberts, Plant Manager of Tindall’s Utility Division; and Joe Leija, Batch Plant Supervisor. Tindall partnered with Standley Batch Systems and Malley Industrial Solutions for general construction and design as well as Egan Controls for automation installation.

Visit tindallcorp.com for additional information.

Tindall got its start in 1932 as a small concrete manufacturing business based in Spartanburg, SC. When the Lowndes family purchased Tindall in 1963, it had six employees and primarily manufactured concrete utility pipes. Today, Tindall Corporation is one of the largest precast, prestressed concrete product manufacturers in the nation, with facilities in South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas – and projects spanning across the United States, Canada, and Cuba. The small shed where Tindall got its start still stands at the Spartanburg facility. It’s here to remind us that innovation and knowledge must always be matched with hard work, integrity, and commitment to our customers.