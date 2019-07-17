West Main Artists Co-op Hosts SC Watermedia Exhibition

For the second year in a row, West Main Artists Co-op is hosting the SC Watermedia Annual Exhibition that travels throughout the state each year, showcasing the wealth of talent that uses water-based media to create works of art.

The exhibit of thirty pieces will close Saturday, Aug. 3.

The public can see this exhibit for free Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. A public reception for the exhibit will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 5:00 pm to to 9:00 pm during the city’s monthly ArtWalk.

Among the thirty pieces that are in the collection is Tree Tops by former Spartanburg resident Dwight Rose, who is one of the only three artists from Upstate South Carolina chosen for the exhibit.

“We are delighted to host this very important show again,” WMAC Chair Beth Regula said. “The SC Watermedia Society sponsors the competition and exhibit each year, thereby curating the very best watermedia art in the state and now in other states, too. Watercolors and other watermedia art are a consistent favorite among gallery visitors and art lovers. There is just something about the flow and blending that appeals to people. But this show also displays other sides of watermedia, styles that are more solid, intense and dense, even photo-like. It is a traditional, evolving, and amazing medium. Also, we are extremely proud that one of our own Dwight Rose is in the exhibit. Dwight is a Spartanburg favorite. His work is very deserving, and I am sure all art lovers in Spartanburg will want to come to see his work as well as the work of the 29 other artists.”

This is the 41st year this exhibit has been sponsored by the SC Watermedia Society, which works with the SC State Museum to coordinate the statewide tour at various art facilities. The Society is the only statewide visual arts organization in South Carolina. It promotes artists who work in watermedia, which may be watercolor, acrylic, gouache, casein and mixed media in conjunction with water based media on any surface. The annual traveling exhibition appears in cities across the state and reaches 20,000 visitors annually.

Prior to arriving in Spartanburg, the exhibit will have been in Sumter, Hartsville, Lancaster, and Walterboro.

Visit the West Main Artists Co-op website for additional information.

Image: Unspeakable Praise by Suzanne Accetta, an artist featured in the show.