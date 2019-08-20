BMW Renews Partnership With PGA TOUR and Western Golf Association

The long-standing relationship between BMW and the Western Golf Association was recently extended with the announcement that BMW will continue as the title sponsor of the BMW Championship.

With this new agreement, BMW will host the BMW Championship, the penultimate event on the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs, through 2022.

“We are happy to remain the title sponsor of the BMW Championship,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “For 13 years, we have been proud partners alongside the Evans Scholars Foundation, helping to provide opportunities for students to follow their dreams. We are looking forward to continuing those efforts in support of these deserving young caddies.”

All net proceeds from the BMW Championship benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation, which provides full housing and tuition college scholarships to hardworking young caddies. Since the tournament’s inception in 2007, the BMW Championship has raised more than $30 million for the Evans Scholars Foundation. For the coming 2019-2020 academic year, a record 1,000 caddies will be attending 18 major colleges and universities on Evans Scholarships. Currently there are more than 11,500 Evans Scholarship Alumni nationwide.

Next year’s BMW Championship will once again be contested in the Chicago area, at Olympia Fields Country Club’s North Course from August 20-23, 2020.

With the renewal of the BMW Championship, the premium car manufacturer strengthens its worldwide commitment to the sport of golf. In addition to the PGA TOUR, BMW is also the Worldwide Partner of the Ryder Cup, beginning in 2020 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, as well as the 2022 event in Rome, Italy. BMW has had a connection with the event dating back to 2006, with the European Team.

“As we increase our focus on luxury through vehicles such as the all-new BMW 8 Series and first-ever BMW X7, the BMW Championship and the golf platform, presents a unique opportunity to engage customers and dealers,” said Uwe Dreher, vice president of marketing, BMW of North America. “The BMW Championship’s move to August guarantees even more visibility and opportunities to showcase our brand. Coupled with BMW’s support of the Ryder Cup, we are able to strengthen our long-standing relationship with the sport.”

BMW also remains the title sponsor for two prestigious European Tour events. The BMW PGA Championship, which will take place next month at the Wentworth Club on the outskirts of London; and the BMW International Open, contested each June in Germany, which has been a staple on the Tour for three decades. Additionally, the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea, will make its debut on the LPGA Tour in October.

The BMW Golfsport year begins annually with the World Final of the BMW Golf Cup International. The national winners of the world’s largest international tournament series for amateurs are invited to Fancourt Golf Resort, in George, South Africa a premier leisure resort situated in the heart of the Garden Route. Other BMW golf events include the BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina, and the second annual BMW TrackMan Open, a four-month global combine open to amateurs worldwide.