Chapman Cultural Center Relaunches its Downtown Programming

During the month of August, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, Spartanburg musicians and artists will take to the streets of the downtown cultural district to showcase their talents in the performing arts and a variety of musical genres.

“This program has become one of the best gigging opportunities in Spartanburg in my opinion. The program has done a great job of including musicians of all skill levels,” said Ian O’Donnell, one of the many buskers you’ll see downtown. “Before I joined this program I hadn’t played many street-performing gigs and doing this here in Spartanburg, I think, has helped grow my performing ability just because it’s so different.”

Chapman Cultural Center’s downtown programming helps create a vibrant cultural experience that increases pedestrian traffic in the downtown area and helps promote local businesses and our economy.

If you would like to get involved with Chapman Cultural Center’s downtown programming please contact theSpecial Events Coordinator Melanie Terry at 864.278.9678 or [email protected].