District Seven Board of Trustees Announces Superintendent Search

The Spartanburg School District Seven Board of Trustees has retained the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) to assist in their search for a new superintendent.

In the collaborative and community-minded spirit that is a hallmark of District Seven, the Board of Trustees is seeking input from community stakeholders as an important element of the search process. Parents, staff, students and members of the community are invited and encouraged to take part in an anonymous online survey and attend focus groups to share their thoughts about characteristics that are most important for our next Superintendent.

“Listening to our community is important as we move forward with the search for Spartanburg School District Seven’s next leader,” says Board Chair Sharon Porter. “District Seven has enjoyed a decade of innovation and accomplishment, and at this pivotal moment as we open our new flagship high school it is our priority to secure a dynamic new leader who will continue this momentum and success. District Seven also values our partnerships across the community as we work collectively to help every student achieve their full potential, regardless of where they start in life. We are seeking a leader to further these partnerships as we work together to advance our entire Spartanburg community.”

The public survey is now open and will continue to be available until October 1, 2019. The Board of Trustees invites the community to share input via the survey about the qualifications, characteristics and professional experiences they deem most important for the next Superintendent. The survey can be accessed at: surveymonkey.com/r/Spart7.

Community focus groups will be conducted by the South Carolina School Boards Association on September 16 –19 to gather input for the search. Attendees will be given a brief overview of the search process and will be asked to respond to the following question: What characteristics, experiences and professional attributes should the Spartanburg School District Seven Board of Trustees look for in the recruitment, screening and selection process for the next Superintendent of Schools? Discussion will last about one hour at each meeting.

The focus groups schedule is as follows (community meetings for the public are listed in bold):

Monday, September 16, 2019

9:00 a.m. Community Meeting at Spartanburg County Public Library Main Campus (Barrett Community Room)

11:00 a.m. Meeting with District Office Staff (District Seven Board Room)

3:45 p.m. Meeting with Teacher representatives (District Seven Board Room)

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

11:00 a.m. Meeting with District Seven Principals/Assistant Principals (District Seven Board Room)

7:00 p.m. Community Meeting at Carver Middle School (Multi-purpose Room)

7:00 p.m. Community Meeting at Spartanburg High School (Media Center)

Thursday, September 19, 2019

7:00 p.m. Community Meeting at Spartanburg County Public Library Main Campus (Barrett Community Room)

Anyone wishing to provide any additional comments or ask specific questions may email Judy Legrand, SCSBA Superintendent Search Coordinator, at [email protected]. All comments and suggestions will remain anonymous. SCSBA will compile the information received from the survey and the focus groups and report the results to the Board of Trustees.