Drayton Mills Event Space Relaunched as Eighteen Hundred Drayton

The event space at Drayton Mills has expanded as Eighteen Hundred Drayton Catering & Events, an evolution that will keep pace with the growing demand for the exceptional venue in Spartanburg County.

In July, Bob Munnich, formerly of the Larkin’s Restaurant Group, signed a lease to assume the operation, management and become master chef of the venue, formerly Events at Drayton Mills. Munnich’s success has always been firmly rooted in his belief that the best ingredients make the best food, and happy team members make happy guests.

“I have always appreciated all that Spartanburg has to offer,” Munnich said. “Having been the Food & Beverage Director at the Country Club of Spartanburg in the early 2000s, I really bonded with the city. I am excited to see the changes and development, and can’t wait to be a part of Spartanburg’s growth.”

“Spartanburg County is the 19th fastest growing metropolitan area in the country,” Munnich added. “That tremendous growth is fueling a demand for high-quality events, programming and culinary excellence. We believe this further investment in the event space at Drayton will help exceed people’s expectations.”

Having served on several nonprofit boards, including Artisphere, Loaves & Fishes, VGSC and Fall for Greenville, Munnich is passionate about serving his community, including through hosting events that benefit local causes.

Most recently, Munnich worked with the Larkin’s Restaurant Group, joining the company when it was expanding to Greenville. While there, Munnich developed the Rhythm on the River Concert Series into a 17-week event with a focus on philanthropic impact for the community, raising more than $700,000 for local charities throughout its history. In 2012, Munnich developed the Grill Marks brand with the group – an immediately popular concept that expanded to three locations in 2017. In all, Munnich helped grow the Larkin’s brand from its second location to a profitable operation with seven locations, five brands and a total of over close to 20,000 square feet of event space in three locations.

Established in November 2018 by TMS Development, Events at Drayton Mills has quickly become one of the Upstate’s most sought after venues for weddings, corporate gathering and special events of all types. Tara Sherbert, managing principal of TMS Development and owner of Drayton Mills, said Munnich’s experience in the hospitality industry and philanthropic focus make him the ideal person to lead the event venue.

“From our luxury loft apartments to the businesses in our marketplace, Drayton is bustling with activity,” Sherbert said. “The event venue draws thousands of visitors to Drayton each month, and under Bob’s leadership, we expect that activity to continue to blossom as the community embraces Eighteen Hundred Drayton.”

By September 2019, the facility will be able to host private dinners from 20 to 300 guests and receptions up to 500. Outdoor festivals will further add to the vibrancy at Drayton Mills.

As for Eighteen Hundred Drayton, Munnich said he plans to bring his experience and reputation for hospitality, as well as his philanthropic focus to operating the space. Munnich began his career as a chef in 1980, working with chefs in Philadelphia, New Jersey and San Francisco. After taking classes at The Culinary Institute of America and Cornell University, Munnich joined a hotel group as executive chef, leading kitchens in Philadelphia and eventually returning to South Carolina.

In 2005, Munnich joined Larkin’s Restaurant group, developing Larkin’s Catering & Events, as well as Larkin’s on the River, Grill Marks and finally Limoncello. While with Larkin’s, Munnich cooked side by side with several celebrity chefs, including Simon Majumdar, Annie Pettry, Nate Whiting, Ben Vaughn and more – raising thousands for local nonprofits.

At Drayton, Munnich’s initial focus is on building out a state-of-the-art, full kitchen and opening a robust service catering business. With his history as an executive chef for Intercontinental hotels, his own Italian restaurant – Pollo Rosso in Philadelphia, and a few independent fine dining locations, Munnich will serve as executive chef and will be bringing in a Chef d’Cuisine for day-to-day operations.

Munnich said the event space plans to have a grand opening celebration on Sept. 6 and invited the public to come see the new features at the already exquisite venue.

The changes to the event space are accompanied by several other new additions at Drayton Mills. Sparkle City Chiropractic, which fronts Drayton Road, opened in August, and the Lauren Ashtyn Collection Extension Bar & Salon, which is across the plaza from The Standard, is set to open its doors later this year.

For more information or to make inquiries about the event space, visit www.1800Drayton.com.