ENERGY STAR Offers Cost-free Verification of Applications

There’s no fee to apply for ENERGY STAR certification, but applications do require review by a professional engineer or a registered architect who is able to verify that energy performance and indoor environmental conditions meet EPA’s standards.

Even though the cost for verification is modest compared to other third-party certifications, many building owners, particularly school districts and religious and non-profit organizations, simply cannot afford this fee.

Cost-free verification is the solution

EPA is helping these building owners find licensed professionals who are willing to provide verification services on a cost-free basis. By performing this valuable public service, licensed professionals will significantly increase the number of ENERGY STAR certified buildings, inspire others to raise the performance level of their facilities, and help an organization of their choice that otherwise would not be recognized for their outstanding achievement.

Providing cost-free verification services benefits licensed professionals as well: it builds relationships and name recognition with nonprofit and public sector building owners and managers; develops the marketable skill of verifying ENERGY STAR certification applications; and enhances national visibility through special identification in the ENERGY STAR Licensed Professional Finder.

Get added to the directory

All licensed professionals who have verified at least one successful application for ENERGY STAR certification automatically appear in the LP Finder search tool. Licensed professionals interested in offering cost-free verifications can request this to be designated in the tool by visiting the ENERGY STAR Buildings Help page and submitting a request form. It’s then left to the LP and the building owner to discuss terms and conditions of any services provided.

Architects: Earn CEUs by providing a public service

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) and EPA have partnered to help architects earn up to eight (8) annual Health, Safety, and Welfare (HSW) continuing education units (CEUs) (link is external) for reducing carbon emissions in the built environment.

Registered architects who attend a no-cost ENERGY STAR training webinar will earn one CEU. Those who perform a cost-free (pro bono) verification of one or more building applications will receive seven HSW CEUs, for a total of eight CEUs annually. The AlA will provide credit for verifying any eligible building, regardless of ownership status (e.g. non-profit, for-profit).

After performing the verification, to earn CEUs from AIA registered architects must simply submit the signed verification letter to EPA. Once your client has submitted the completed ENERGY STAR application, you will receive continuing education credit(s) from AIA.