Fatz Offers Half Price Meals to Teachers and $1 Kids Meals in August

Fatz Cafe is once again offering teachers a 50% discount from now until August 31st to thank educators during the back-to-school season.

Any teacher that dines in-restaurant with Fatz for either lunch or dinner will receive 50% off of his or her meal. To redeem, teachers need only mention the offer to their server and present their school identification, such as a school I.D. badge.

“We pride ourselves on our genuine Southern hospitality and spirited community connections,” said COO Pete Pascuzzi. “Celebrating our teachers is just a small way to say thank you for all they do for our children and for our communities.”

To continue the back-to-school celebration, Fatz will additionally offer all students and children $1 kids meals, with the purchase of an adult entrée, for the entire month of August.

Fatz also offers fundraising opportunities to support schools, teachers, clubs, sports teams and PTAs. These fundraisers include Pancake Breakfasts and Chicken for Charity events, where tickets are sold and proceeds split with the organization, as well as Spirit Night events where 10%-20% of sales go back to the organization.

To learn more about these back-to-school offers and fundraising opportunities, or to find a Fatz Cafe near you, visit www.fatz.com.

Offer Disclaimers:

50% Teacher Meal – Dine-in only. Discount applies to 1 non-alcoholic drink, appetizer, entrée and dessert per check. Applies to teacher’s meal only. Limit 1 each per check. Teacher must show school ID. Not valid on ToGo, catering, 19.88/29.88 Family Meal packs and gift cards. Guest must pay applicable taxes. May not be combined with any other coupon, discount or promotion. Expires 8/31/19.

$1 Kids Meals – Limit 1 per adult entrée. Excludes Jr. Sirloin and Jr. Ribs Basket. Dine-in only. No coupon required. Expires 8/31/19.