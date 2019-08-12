First Highland Neighborhood Transformation Plan Public Meeting on Aug. 13

The City of Spartanburg and its partners are holding a public meeting at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on August 13 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm to help create a new transformation plan for the Highland Neighborhood.

The Highland Neighborhood Transformation Plan will create a vision for the growth of the community, and this is the first of multiple public input sessions planned throughout the process.

The transformation plan process seeks to evaluate Highland as a whole, both its assets and its challenges, ultimately creating a blueprint for everything from housing, public spaces, and transportation, to education at all levels and job training programs. On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with Highland Neighborhood Association President Leroy Jeter, Community Outreach Advocate Wilma Moore, and Bethlehem Center Director Patrena Mims about their impressions of the process so far and their hopes going forward.

For more on the Highland transformation planning process, listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast episode with City Neighborhood Services Director Martin Livingston and City Planner Natalia Rosario, and to learn more about Highland and its residents’ perspectives as the planning process began, listen to thetwo-part conversation with community leaders and stakeholders. Part one can be found here. Part two can be found here.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find iton Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.