Highland Hosts First Transformation Plan Open House

It’s been a longtime coming for the residents of Highland, and the community recently showed its passion for shaping the future of this crucial part of our city.

The first of three Transformation Open House session’s saw over 200 residents fill the gymnasium of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church to share their vision for everything from transit and land use, to housing and parks.

The Transformation Plan process seeks to take a look at Highland as a whole, both its assets and its challenges, ultimately creating a blueprint for the revitilization of this critical community in our city.

Check out the video below for highlights form the meeting. For more on the Highland Transformation Plan process, listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast with City Neighborhood Services Director Martin Livingston and City Planner Natalia Rosario, and to learn more about Highland and its residents’ perspectives on the master planning process, listen to the two-part conversation with community leaders and stakeholders. Part one can be found here. Part two can be found here.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.