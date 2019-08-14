Hub City Hog Fest Donates $61,500 to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg

Members of the Hub City Hog Fest Board of Directors recently presented Mobile Meals of Spartanburg with a check for $61,500 to support homebound residents throughout Spartanburg County.

Since its founding in 2013, Hub City Hog Fest has donated more than $380,000 to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, whose volunteers deliver hot meals to approximately 1,300-1,500 community members each weekday.

“The Hub City Hog Fest is one of those rare events that come along in life and make winners out of everyone: The city; the volunteers; the crowds; the cookers and most of all – the precious recipients who are homebound, hungry, isolated, lonely and some even neglected and abused,” said Jayne McQueen, President and CEO at Mobile Meals of Spartanburg. “Because of the Hog Fest, these wonderful neighbors will receive a nutritious meal, a conversation with a compassionate volunteer, a visit filled with God’s love from our Chaplain ­­– all while also being supported by our caring Mobile Meals staff and Board of Directors.”

The Hub City Hog Fest will host its 8th Annual BBQ and Music Festival on Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, 2020 in Daniel Morgan Square. The festival boasts a stellar lineup of BBQ competitors, music performers and food vendors. Proceeds from the event will benefit Mobile Meals of Spartanburg.

“Hub City Hog Fest is a strong believer in Mobile Meals of Spartanburg and its mission. We are extremely grateful to all of our sponsors, volunteers, BBQ contenders and attendees for their generosity and their commitment to making a difference in our community,” said Brad Blackwell, Hub City Hog Fest Board Member.

While the festival revolves around two days of BBQ and music, the primary focus of the Hog Fest is to bring a fun, family-oriented event to the community, and to raise money for a worthy, local charity. The Board of Directors, consisting of a group of long-time Spartanburg friends and colleagues, is already working hard to make next year’s event the best yet and are excited to further showcase all that downtown Spartanburg has to offer.

For more information visit www.hubcityhogfest.com.