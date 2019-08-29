Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful Accepting Applications for Beautification Grants

Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful is accepting applications for Neighborhood Association/Community Impact Beautification grants.

The grant money will be dedicated to any neighborhood association, schools, places of worship, service clubs, nonprofit organizations, businesses and government entities in Spartanburg County aiming to work on a specific beautification project.

Individual projects are eligible for up to $2,500 in grant funding.

The mini grants are funded by OneSpartanburg and are designed to assist with projects such as right-of-way installations, medians, neighborhood entrance signs, neighborhood playgrounds, parks, lighting or other natural area improvements.

Neighborhood beautification projects are a core goal of Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful, as are corridor and gateway improvement projects, litter prevention, and community education. Goals of Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful are based on the OneSpartanburg community assessment and community and economic development strategy.

“Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful will work on countywide projects, but we wanted to get involved at the neighborhood level as well,” said John Kimbrell, executive vice president of the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce. “Improving the appearance of our community is important not only for visitors coming to Spartanburg County, but for those who call our county home. Involving specific neighborhoods and communities in our efforts allows us to serve Spartanburg’s residents on a local level.”

If your neighborhood has a project in mind, contact Christy Snow, Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful executive director at [email protected].

Volunteer opportunities are also available by filling out the volunteer form at KeepSpartanburgBeautiful.org.

Prepared by Zach Fox, Spartanburg Chamber.