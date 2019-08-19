Lifelong Learning 2019

You may be a tech-savvy senior adult, but you want to learn more about using your iPhone to stay better connected with your family and friends. Maybe you’ve always been interested in fly-fishing, but never had a chance to take it up. Or, the night skies intrigue you, and you want to learn more about astronomy.

These topics and more are among the slate of fall courses for adult learners offered by Lifelong Learning at Wofford College.

The new eight-week fall 2019 Lifelong Learning term begins Sept. 16 and continues through Nov. 8 with weekly courses along with special programs, workshops and presentations. Enrollment as a member of Lifelong Learning at Wofford is open now, and the deadline for registration for the fall courses is Aug. 30.

“We have nearly two dozen weekly courses, ranging from a variety of writing courses, history, health and gentle movement classes to exploring different cultures, medicine and music,” says Morgan Jordan, director of Lifelong Learning at Wofford. “We’re so excited about the offerings for the fall session.”

A “no tests, no homework, just fun” philosophy is ingrained in every aspect of the program. Classes feature hands-on learning activities, audiovisual presentations and small class sizes to create interactive, fun learning, Jordan says.

Each class is taught by local or regional experts, providing the same high standard of instruction expected in a regular Wofford course. “It’s top-notch teaching in an atmosphere of variety and culture,” Jordan says.

Membership in Lifelong Learning at Wofford allows you to register for classes, receive newsletters and mailings from the program, and register for one-time presentations, workshops, seminars and field trips available exclusively to members. A yearly membership is $50 per person; the membership year runs from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31.

Members then select the course or courses they wish to take at $40 per course. Special events, workshops and trips may be free of charge to members or available at a minimal price, depending on the materials needed.

To join Lifelong Learning at Wofford and to register for classes, go to wofford.edu/lifelonglearning. For information, contact Tracey Southers, administrative assistant for the program, at 864-597-4415.