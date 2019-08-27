New, Free Training Offered for Spartanburg County Educators and Community Leaders

The Spartanburg Academic Movement has opened registration for five new course offerings ranging from 1-day workshops to a 5-session leadership training course offered through the Wardlaw Institute.

This professional development training is offered free to Spartanburg County residents and those working for Spartanburg County non-profits seeking to impact the lives of children and families. Trainings may also be booked on alternate dates for groups of 10 or more by contacting Mendy Mossbrook at [email protected] or calling 864-573-5804.

Continuous Improvement Leadership Training: 6-month training program

In person Dates: 8/28/19, 10/2/19, 11/13/19, 1/15/20, 2/20/20

Session Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Registration Form : https://forms.gle/QwvhnPF9qUqxAX5w8

Space Limited: Registration closes Aug.26, 2019

Continuous Improvement (CI) Leadership Training designed to support leaders who are interested in strengthening and developing leadership capabilities critical for outcomes-focused work supported by evidence-based decision making. The course includes focused classroom training, and one-on-one coaching and support to provide an in-depth understanding of the Science of Improvement through practical experience applying change management, equity, and adaptive leadership principles to a work-specific project.

This course is appropriate for school district leaders as well as non-profit and agency leaders working to impact children and families. The training is free to all participants but participants must commit to attending all sessions and actively participate in coaching and project work. Outside of the classroom sessions, time is required for one-on-one coaching sessions as well as time associated with leading and managing an improvement project specifically related to your work.

Continuous Improvement 101 for Educators: Single-day training, video overview

Dates available: 9/25/19 or 11/6/19

Session Time: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Registration Form : https://forms.gle/XUybGM9mXvWZYZLv7

Continuous Improvement 101 for Educators guides teachers through standards-based goal setting as well as data visualization and analysis to track students’ learning and guide modifications in teaching. CI places the monitoring of success into the hands of students, and helps teachers connect their innate ability to adjust practices in response to that learning. Learning standards come to life for students and teachers using “plan-do-study-act” (PDSA) improvement cycles.

CI 101 participants come from multiple grade levels, teaching positions, and school environments. They return to their classrooms with renewed capacity to achieve the impact that inspired them to teach.

Continuous Improvement 101 for Leaders: Single-day training, video overview

Date offered: 10/9/19

Session Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Registration Form : https://forms.gle/UiuKPd2YLEmsdY2f7

Designed for community, nonprofit, civic agency and educational leaders, this course provides an understanding of the basic principles of continuous improvement science and how they integrate into your unique environment and programs. Priority is given to the staff of local nonprofits, schools, community members, agencies, and groups with programs seeking to provide support for positive outcomes for children and families.

Continuous Improvement 102: Tools: Single-Day class

(Prerequisite: CI 101 for Educators or CI 101 for Leaders)

Date offered: 12/11/19

Session Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Registration Form : https://forms.gle/VdJrGerHBzBgVihk7

This coaching session takes project-based practice in CI to the next level and includes deeper training in CI Science including data analysis, visualization and decision-making tools. This course is appropriate for teachers and staff of local nonprofits and community agencies.

Visit learnwithsam.org for additional information.