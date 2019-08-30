Over the Edge Cancer Fundraiser at AC Hotel Spartanburg

The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties announces the return of the popular fundraiser Over The Edge Upstate, slated for Friday, October 18, at AC Hotel Spartanburg, presented by United Community Bank.

This exciting event gives participants the opportunity to rappel more than 100 feet down the side of the AC Hotel in downtown Spartanburg to raise money for the Cancer Association. The first 100 registrants to raise at least $1,000 secure their spot on the ropes. The inaugural event raised more than $206,000 to help provide much needed services to local cancer patients in our community; organizers hope to match – or exceed – that amount this time around.

“The Cancer Association has already proven it will go to any length – or any height! – to raise money to support local cancer patients,” says Alyssa Stroup, General Manager of AC Hotel Spartanburg. “Last year’s Over the Edge fundraiser was an incredible success and all the participants – including me – enjoyed an incredible experience rappelling from Level 10, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, down to the patio.”

“We believe in this organization and the people that are behind it. We are honored to be a part of their effort of caring, nurturing and giving to men and women that are impacted by the effects of cancer. If it takes people rappelling off of the side of Level 10 to raise money and awareness, I’m all for it and look forward to seeing the impact we can all make together,” says Michael Ivey, Owner Rick Erwin Dining Group.

“We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of Over the Edge Upstate, an event that brings our community together in support of a truly meaningful cause,” said Kimberly Mode, President of Spartanburg Cherokee Counties for United Community Bank. “We believe in the Cancer Association’s mission and are thankful for the opportunity to join them as they improve the lives of those affected by cancer. I am confident that this year’s event will far exceed everyone’s expectations.”

Visit www.overtheedgeupstate.com for additional information.