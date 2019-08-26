Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg

It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all.

However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.

The sisters have a story that’s unconventional for the period in Spartanburg, owning property on their own and making a living by selling produce and most unusually, lending small sums of money at interest. In fact, the sisters were successful enough in their endeavors to provide donations for the establishment of Central United Methodist Church, the oldest church in the city.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, we’re learning more about the Seay sisters and their unique Spartanburg story with Colleen Twentyman, Collections and Educations Coordinator with the Spartanburg County Historical Association and Dr. Phillip Stone, Wofford College Archivist.

Listen below for more information and be sure to call (864) 576-6546 to schedule a tour of this wonderful historic asset in our city.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.