Seventy-five Percent of Plug-in Vehicles Sold in the United States in 2018 Were Made in the United States

For every year except 2011, the United States has produced the majority of plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) sold in the United States.

In 2018, the United States produced 75%, Japan 9%, and Germany 5%, while the remaining eight countries listed produced a combined 11%. In 2011, 55% of the PEVs sold in the United States were produced in Japan, 43% in the United States, and 2% in France.

“Over one million PEVs have been sold, driving over 25 billion miles on electricity since 2010, thereby reducing national gasoline consumption by 0.23% in 2018 and 950 million gallons cumulatively through 2018,” states a technical report written by David Gohlke and Yan Zhou of the Argonne National Lab. “In 2018, PEVs used 2.8 terawatt-hours of electricity to drive 8.6 billion miles, offsetting 320 million gallons of gasoline. The majority of these vehicles were assembled in the United States, and over 42 gigawatt-hours of lithium-ion batteries have been installed in vehicles.”

The report concludes, “More than two-thirds of PEVs have been assembled in the United States, and more than one-third of the total content is domestically sourced. Over 42 GWh of battery capacity has been installed in PEVs since 2010, and more than 40% of this total was in 2018.”

Note: PEV sales began in December 2010, thus 2011 was the first full year of sales. PEV include both all-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Includes sales of light-duty vehicles only.

Source: Assessment of Light-Duty Plug-In Electric Vehicles in the United States, 2010–2018.