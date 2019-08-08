Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce Begins Facility Renovation

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce will undergo a facility renovation to better serve the needs of its affiliated organizations and community.

The Spartanburg Chamber building, at 105 N. Pine St., will be renovated over the coming months. During construction, the Spartanburg Chamber, Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau and Spartanburg Economic Futures Group will operate from the former Brown and Brown Insurance offices, directly next door at 103 N. Pine St. A.

“We host all kinds of people at our facility – local partners, visitors and economic development prospects from all over the world,” said Spartanburg Chamber President and CEO Allen Smith. “Additionally, 40,000 vehicles pass our building every day. The time has come to invest in a facility that represents the growth and momentum of our community. The Executive Board and staff are incredibly excited about being a part of another key gateway improvement and the opportunity to better showcase Spartanburg to a growing audience.”

Renovating the Chamber-owned building at 105 N. Pine St. was determined to be the most cost-effective option. McMillan Pazdan Smith architects have worked with the executive board and staff to determine a modern design that encourages collaboration and provides visitors a warm impression of the community.

“The updated facilities will be more welcoming, accessible and comfortable for all parties,” said Chris Jennings, executive vice president of the Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Both Spartanburg and our organization are overdue for a facility that provides a real southern welcome to the community.’”

The Spartanburg Chamber offices will be closed Thursday Aug. 1, and Friday Aug. 2 in preparation for the move to the Brown and Brown building. Operations at 103 N. Pine St. A will begin on Monday, August 12.

Prepared by the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce.