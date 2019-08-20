Spartanburg High School Named One of America’s Best High Schools

U.S. News & World Reports has named Spartanburg High School among the top 12% of all high schools in the country for 2019. Congratulations to the students, faculty and community on this honor! Go Vikings!

The magazine’s 2019 list of America’s Best High Schools was compiled based on six factors as criteria: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate.

“Spartanburg High School has a long legacy of preparing graduates who stand out among the brightest in the country. We are particularly proud that this recognition identifies students excelling at the highest academic levels while acknowledging the meaningful improvements taking place among our underserved student populations. While we realize these rankings are limited in scope, we celebrate and honor our staff’s commitment to every student,” said Principal Jeff Stevens.

US News & World Report’s rankings include data on 23,000 public high schools across the nation, including 223 in South Carolina.

Visit www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools for additional information.