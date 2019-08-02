Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center is open with a small admission fee. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

The featured performer on Sunday, August 4 is Wounded Hollow. The group began as the solo recording/performing alias of Corey McDaniels once they figured out a way to use percussive loops to flesh out song ideas. Since then it has grown into something of a collective in the Carolinas sometimes containing different musicians that perform in the ambient/cinematic music genre.

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS or visit the Chapman Cultural Center website.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center. Sunday programming is sponsored by First Citizens Bank.