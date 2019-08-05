The Blood Connection and Outback Steakhouse Join Forces to Save Lives

For the month of August, The Blood Connection (TBC) and Outback Steakhouse are teaming up to encourage blood donation in their shared communities.

Outback Steakhouse’s enthusiasm to partner with TBC will allow the community blood center to reach new donors and save more lives. This partnership between the local non-profit and popular steakhouse is one of the first like it in TBC history; an example of the dedicated collaboration it takes to support the community’s blood supply.

“TBC is very appreciative that Outback has hopped on board with us. To have a well-known brand embrace what we do is monumental to the communities that TBC serves. Outback is helping us spread the word about our life-giving mission locally, which means we can positively impact local patients’ lives together,” said TBC President & CEO, Delisa K. English. “Caring for our communities takes teamwork.”

The Outback Give Back Promotion starts Thursday, August 1st and ends Thursday, August 29th. Donors who give blood at any TBC Center on a Thursday in August will receive an Outback gift card and a free Bloomin’ Onion® coupon. On Thursday, August 29th, in addition to the TBC centers, blood mobiles will be at eighteen Outback Steakhouse locations in the Carolinas for a collective blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Participating Outback locations can be found at thebloodconnection.org/outback.

Donors can visit any TBC center in the Upstate of South Carolina, and Raleigh and Asheville in North Carolina: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Hwy, Easley, SC; 1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC; 225 Airport Road, Arden, NC; 5925 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC. Centers are open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on the weekends 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When donors give blood with TBC, it stays local. While trauma is the most obvious reason for blood usage, cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products. Donations are also needed for burn victims, premature infants, surgeries, and those with blood disorders, to name a few. When community members share blood, healing happens, and families remain whole. Now Outback Steakhouse is providing a way for its customers to share life and save lives in the community through its partnership with TBC.

TBC is especially in need of O-Negative blood, the universal type. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent. Donors must bring a valid photo ID. Donors can call (864) 255-5000 with any questions.