The Blood Connection Hosts Blood Drive in Honor of Jordan Freeman

The Blood Connection is honoring 15-year-old Jordan Freeman with multiple blood drives on Monday, August 19. Jordan was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in June.

Her father Mark Freeman, a Spartanburg County deputy, has been very active in spreading the word about blood donation ever since. Through the TBC Renew Program, donors who give blood during the “Jordan’s Journey” blood drives will be giving back to Jordan’s recovery by replenishing the local blood supply. Those blood donations will also help Jordan’s family pay for her treatments.

Jordan’s unexpected diagnosis is an example of how blood products need to be available at any time, for any patient. That means community donors must give on a regular basis. When Jordan needed blood products, they were available because donors knew it was worth the time to donate blood. TBC is asking the rest of the community to do the same for Jordan and other hospital patients like her in the Upstate.

Jordan’s Journey Blood Drives

Monday, August 19th Locations

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

305 Camson Rd

2pm – 7pm

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office

8045 Howard Street

2pm – 7pm

Spartanburg County Detention Center

950 California Ave

2pm – 7pm

Fox Carolina Station

21 Interstate Blvd.

2pm – 7pm

Donors who would like to make an appointment ahead of time can go to thebloodconnection.org, click “Donate Now,” then search “Jordan.”