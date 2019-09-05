828 Reasons to Love Creative Reuse in the Upstate

It is great to see Reuse and Repurposing taking off across the Carolinas, with companies like the Scrap Exchange, Reconsidered Goods, and others leading the charge. Now South Carolina is officially joining the club with the new ReCraft retail store.

ReCraft is a startup non-profit based in Greenville, SC. They are South Carolina’s first creative reuse center — a platform to connect creative people with inspiring and low-cost materials. ReCraft’s focus is also to teach how materials can be used to make something new.

In the second quarter of 2019, ReCraft:

– Inspired 828+ kids with creative reuse during 16 programs and events.

– Diverted 20+ cubic yards of material from the landfill.

– Collected 28 donations from businesses and friends.

– Logged 200+ service hours from 29 volunteers.

– Partnered with 8 fantastic organization.

View their entire second quarter impact report online via Google Drive.

And they also have several big things ahead — and they need your help! They’re working toward the opening of a retail store in Greenville — a place where creative people (like you!) can access unique, low-cost supplies… and the tools and inspiration to see your vision through.

Get involved and find out how you can help at www.recraftgvl.org.