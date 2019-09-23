A Deep Dive Into the New 32-mile Trail Network

It’s been years in the making and still years to go until the 32-mile network linking disconnected trails throughout Spartanburg is completed, but now the vision has a brand, The Dan.

The eventual network will link popular trails such as the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, Cottonwood Trail, Glendale Shoals, and Wadsworth Trail together into a system that will allow users to travel across our city and beyond.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with Laura Ringo and Ned Barrett with Partners for Active Living about the newly branded trail network and about their plans to see it completed. Listen below for more, and be sure to check out Partners for Active Living’s podcast as well to stay up to date on all the latest local active living info.

