Join Hub City Bookshop on Thursday, September 19, at 6:00 pm for an evening of poetry with Tim Conroy and Kathryn Kirkpatrick.

Each will read from their new works and sign books. Make it an very-Spartanburg-evening by participating in ArtWalk, a walking tour of art in the city (free and open to the public)!

Tim Conroy – Theologies of Terrain

Tim Conroy is a poet and former educator. His work has been published in journals, magazines, and compilations, including Fall Lines, Auntie Bellum, Blue Mountain Review, Jasper, Marked by the Water, and Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy. In 2017, Muddy Ford Press published his first book of poetry, Theologies of Terrain, edited by Columbia, South Carolina poet laureate Ed Madden. A founding board member of the Pat Conroy Literary Center established in his brother’s honor, Tim Conroy lives in Columbia.

Praise for Theologies of Terrian

“’In this dwelling of scars/the history of dirt is blood,’ Tim Conroy tells us in this excellent debut. There is sadness in these poems, vivid renderings of childhood abuse and of lives that ended too soon, but the beauty of the natural world is also acknowledged, as is the realization that memory offers consolation as well as sorrow, all of which leads to the poet’s hard-earned affirmation that ‘love has saved me.’ Bravo!” – Ron Rash – author of Serena, The World Made Street, The Risen, Saints at the River and more.

Kathryn Kirkpatrick – The Fisher Queen: New & Selected Poems is Professor of English at Appalachian State University where she teaches environmental literature, animal studies, and Irish studies and co-coordinates the Animal Studies minor. She is the author of seven books of poetry, including collections addressing climate change, human illness, and nonhuman animals (Unaccountable Weather (2011) and Our Held Animal Breath (2012)). The Fisher Queen: New & Selected Poems, was published in 2019 by Salmon Press. Kirkpatrick is the editor of Border Crossings: Irish Women Writers and National Identities (U of Alabama Press, 2000) and co-editor with Borbala Farago of Animals in Irish Literature and Culture (Palgrave, 2015).

Praise for The Fisher Queen: New & Selected Poems

These are mature poems, crafted over the course of a lifetime. A younger woman would not have fought these battles, endured, reflected, returned and reclaimed as Kirkpatrick has done. Her poems create a path and a lamp for those women poets who come after her. –Greta Gaard

Hub City Bookshop is located at 186 West Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Visit hubcity.org for additional information on the event.