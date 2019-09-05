BMW of North America Reports August 2019 U.S. Sales

Sales of BMW sports activity vehicles – X1 through X7 models – increased just over 21% in August 2019 vs August 2018 and now account for 56% of BMW brand sales in the U.S. Overall, BMW brand sales increased 7.2 percent in August 2019 for a total of 25,505 over the 23,789 vehicles sold in August 2018.

“We are happy to say that demand for BMW product in the U.S. remains strong,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “In addition to our Sports Activity Vehicles, customers are enthusiastic about our increased offerings in the luxury segment – including the newly-updated 7 Series and all-new 8 Series. We will further expand our 8 Series lineup to include the BMW M8 Coupe, M8 Convertible and M850i Gran Coupe, which were just unveiled at Monterrey Car Week in Pebble Beach and will arrive in showrooms in the coming months.”

BMW’s flagship sedan, the BMW 7 Series (+27.6%), was recently given a sharper, bolder look, increased technology and connectivity features, including BMW’s voice activated Intelligent Personal Assistant, and suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, August 2019

August 2019 August 2018 % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % BMW passenger cars 12,293 14,450 -14.9 107,951 127,467 -15.3 BMW light trucks 13,212 9,339 41.5 97,009 71,690 35.3 TOTAL BMW 25,505 23,789 7.2 204,960 199,157 2.9

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

Sales of BMW Group electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 37.6 percent in August 2019 vs. August 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to six models including the new BMW 745e and the BMW i3, BMW i8 Coupe, BMW i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Several new plug-in hybrid BMW models will arrive in 2020. The fully electric MINI Cooper SE will also arrive in 2020.

MINI Brand Sales

– For August, MINI USA reported 3,838 vehicles sold, an increase of 1 percent from the 3,800 in the same month a year ago.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

– BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 11,004 vehicles, a decrease of 0.9 percent from August 2018.

– Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 23,176 vehicles, an increase of 4.9 percent from August 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

– MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,282 vehicles, a decrease of 6.4 percent from August 2018.

– Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,975 vehicles, an increase of 0.7 percent from August 2018.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, August 2019

August 2019 August 2018 % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % BMW CPO 11,004 11,101 -0.9% 78,098 85,994 -9.2% BMW Total Pre-Owned 23,176 22,098 4.9% 166,421 166,161 0.2% MINI CPO 1,282 1,370 -6.4% 8,976 9,404 -4.6% MINI Total Pre-Owned 2,975 2,954 0.7% 20,758 22,131 -6.2%